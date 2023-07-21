Understanding Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP)’s financial health through ratios

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PNFP) closed the day trading at $70.94 up 1.60% from the previous closing price of $69.82. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1082310 shares were traded. PNFP stock price reached its highest trading level at $71.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $68.75.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PNFP, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.01 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.46. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when MCCABE ROBERT A JR sold 24,168 shares for $73.38 per share. The transaction valued at 1,773,539 led to the insider holds 302,071 shares of the business.

MCCABE ROBERT A JR sold 3 shares of PNFP for $247 on Feb 08. The CHAIRMAN now owns 306,249 shares after completing the transaction at $82.26 per share. On Feb 06, another insider, MCCABE ROBERT A JR, who serves as the CHAIRMAN of the company, sold 5,680 shares for $80.95 each. As a result, the insider received 459,783 and left with 306,252 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PNFP now has a Market Capitalization of 5.44B. As of this moment, Pinnacle’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.76, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.68. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.99.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PNFP is 1.15, which has changed by -771.43% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,446.98% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PNFP has reached a high of $89.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $43.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 54.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 67.34.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PNFP traded about 690.04K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PNFP traded about 793.72k shares per day. A total of 75.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.05M. Insiders hold about 2.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.60% stake in the company. Shares short for PNFP as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.8M with a Short Ratio of 1.80M, compared to 1.49M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.35% and a Short% of Float of 2.40%.

Dividends & Splits

PNFP’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.88, up from 0.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.26%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.10. The current Payout Ratio is 12.00% for PNFP, which recently paid a dividend on May 25, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 02, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 10, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.76 and a low estimate of $1.4, while EPS last year was $1.91. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.59, with high estimates of $1.75 and low estimates of $1.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7 and $6.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.64. EPS for the following year is $6.79, with 10 analysts recommending between $7.3 and $6.1.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $422.1M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $439M to a low estimate of $406.5M. As of the current estimate, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s year-ago sales were $400.79M, an estimated increase of 5.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $425.65M, an increase of 5.90% over than the figure of $5.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $446M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $413.89M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PNFP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.72B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.64B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.68B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.55B, up 8.90% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.77B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.87B and the low estimate is $1.67B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.