Understanding Synchrony Financial (SYF) through its ratios

In the latest session, Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) closed at $34.89 down -3.38% from its previous closing price of $36.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5769479 shares were traded. SYF stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.59.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Synchrony Financial’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.26. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when Schaller Bart sold 11,071 shares for $36.25 per share. The transaction valued at 401,324 led to the insider holds 71,664 shares of the business.

Juel Carol sold 4,490 shares of SYF for $162,358 on Mar 03. The insider now owns 74,443 shares after completing the transaction at $36.16 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, Wenzel Brian J. Sr., who serves as the insider of the company, sold 70,434 shares for $35.48 each. As a result, the insider received 2,498,998 and left with 93,371 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SYF now has a Market Capitalization of 14.59B. As of this moment, Synchrony’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SYF has reached a high of $40.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.93.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SYF has traded an average of 5.81M shares per day and 4.9M over the past ten days. A total of 434.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 426.10M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.83% stake in the company. Shares short for SYF as of Jun 29, 2023 were 19.31M with a Short Ratio of 19.31M, compared to 16.28M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.51% and a Short% of Float of 5.98%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SYF is 0.92, from 0.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.55%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.64.

Earnings Estimates

There are 18 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.79 and a low estimate of $1.2, while EPS last year was $1.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.91, with high estimates of $1.31 and low estimates of $0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.41 and $4.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.02. EPS for the following year is $5.29, with 19 analysts recommending between $5.85 and $4.12.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $4.29B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $4.39B to a low estimate of $4.22B. As of the current estimate, Synchrony Financial’s year-ago sales were $3.89B, an estimated increase of 10.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.42B, an increase of 7.70% less than the figure of $10.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.54B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.35B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SYF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.87B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.62B, up 8.00% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.95B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.66B and the low estimate is $16.62B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.