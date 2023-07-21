Understanding Theratechnologies Inc. (THTX)’s financial health through ratios

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: THTX) closed the day trading at $0.75 down -5.67% from the previous closing price of $0.79. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0579 from its previous closing price. On the day, 567874 shares were traded.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of THTX, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on November 17, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, THTX now has a Market Capitalization of 69.86M and an Enterprise Value of 111.16M. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.39 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, THTX has reached a high of $2.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9126, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1666.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, THTX traded about 62.26K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, THTX traded about 164.57k shares per day. Insiders hold about 0.84% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.74% stake in the company. Shares short for THTX as of Jun 29, 2023 were 34.38k with a Short Ratio of 0.04M, compared to 46.76k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.04% and a Short% of Float of 0.04%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.21 and -$0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.28. EPS for the following year is -$0.12, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.02 and -$0.28.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $21.05M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $21.9M to a low estimate of $20.51M. As of the current estimate, Theratechnologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $20.5M, an estimated increase of 2.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $24.18M, an increase of 12.90% over than the figure of $2.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $25.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $22.5M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for THTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $86.03M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $80.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $83.64M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $80.06M, up 4.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $96.99M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $104.33M and the low estimate is $88.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.