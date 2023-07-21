Understanding Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) through its ratios

In the latest session, Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) closed at $69.80 down -5.57% from its previous closing price of $73.92. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3112428 shares were traded. ZM stock price reached its highest trading level at $73.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $69.79.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.75 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.52. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 13 when Steckelberg Kelly sold 10,960 shares for $70.88 per share. The transaction valued at 776,816 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Crehan Shane sold 2,863 shares of ZM for $185,351 on Jul 07. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $64.74 per share. On Jul 05, another insider, Subotovsky Santiago, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,067 shares for $67.80 each. As a result, the insider received 140,150 and left with 172,095 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZM now has a Market Capitalization of 20.77B and an Enterprise Value of 15.26B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.45 whereas that against EBITDA is 95.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZM has reached a high of $119.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $60.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 67.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 71.51.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ZM has traded an average of 4.26M shares per day and 3.51M over the past ten days. A total of 295.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 227.87M. Insiders hold about 9.34% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ZM as of Jun 29, 2023 were 19.09M with a Short Ratio of 19.09M, compared to 16.59M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.42% and a Short% of Float of 7.62%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 27 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.11 and a low estimate of $1.04, while EPS last year was $1.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.03, with high estimates of $1.13 and low estimates of $0.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.53 and $4.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.3. EPS for the following year is $4.38, with 31 analysts recommending between $5.37 and $4.09.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 27 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.11B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.14B to a low estimate of $1.11B. As of the current estimate, Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.1B, an estimated increase of 1.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 27 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.13B, an increase of 2.50% over than the figure of $1.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.21B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.11B.

A total of 33 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.63B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.47B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.39B, up 2.10% from the average estimate. Based on 33 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.18B and the low estimate is $4.56B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.