Update from R1 RCM Inc. (RCM): A steady trajectory

After finishing at $18.03 in the prior trading day, R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM) closed at $17.43, down -3.33%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1838380 shares were traded. RCM stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.37.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RCM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on April 12, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 12 when Evans Richard B. Jr. sold 17,000 shares for $16.84 per share. The transaction valued at 286,229 led to the insider holds 124,007 shares of the business.

Evans Richard B. Jr. sold 12,000 shares of RCM for $200,280 on Jun 09. The Principal Accounting Officer now owns 141,007 shares after completing the transaction at $16.69 per share. On May 10, another insider, SPARBY JOHN M., who serves as the President of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $16.36 each. As a result, the insider received 327,280 and left with 243,827 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RCM now has a Market Capitalization of 7.29B and an Enterprise Value of 9.06B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.61 whereas that against EBITDA is 42.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RCM has reached a high of $27.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.44.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.59M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.58M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 417.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 303.12M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.10% stake in the company. Shares short for RCM as of Jun 29, 2023 were 19.58M with a Short Ratio of 19.58M, compared to 20.57M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.68% and a Short% of Float of 12.70%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.22 and -$0.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.04. EPS for the following year is $0.24, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.47 and -$0.15.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $561.71M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $567M to a low estimate of $556.5M. As of the current estimate, R1 RCM Inc.’s year-ago sales were $391.9M, an estimated increase of 43.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $586.19M, an increase of 11.90% less than the figure of $43.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $598.45M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $574M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RCM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.81B, up 27.90% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.87B and the low estimate is $2.62B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.