Vale S.A. (VALE) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $14.05

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 14262160 shares were traded. VALE stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.04.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VALE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VALE now has a Market Capitalization of 61.00B and an Enterprise Value of 72.07B. As of this moment, Vale’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.74 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VALE has reached a high of $19.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.27.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VALE traded 22.24M shares on average per day over the past three months and 18.84M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 4.45B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.93B. Insiders hold about 38.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.40% stake in the company. Shares short for VALE as of Jun 29, 2023 were 40.51M with a Short Ratio of 40.51M, compared to 46.09M on May 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 5.69, VALE has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.09. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 40.51%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.95%. The current Payout Ratio is 104.50% for VALE, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 28, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 12, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.71 and a low estimate of $0.44, while EPS last year was $1.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.62, with high estimates of $0.87 and low estimates of $0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.81 and $0.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.33. EPS for the following year is $2.23, with 24 analysts recommending between $4.12 and $1.22.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 12 analysts expect revenue to total $9.88B. It ranges from a high estimate of $11.03B to a low estimate of $9.39B. As of the current estimate, Vale S.A.’s year-ago sales were $11.16B, an estimated decrease of -11.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $10.93B, an increase of 7.80% over than the figure of -$11.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $12.03B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10.18B.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VALE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $43.74B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $36.97B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $40.44B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $43.84B, down -7.80% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $40.69B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $47.84B and the low estimate is $34.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.