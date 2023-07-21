Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) Stock Price Peaks at $205.97 During Trading

The closing price of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV) was $198.88 for the day, down -3.54% from the previous closing price of $206.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1015371 shares were traded. VEEV stock price reached its highest trading level at $205.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $198.27.

Ratios:

Our analysis of VEEV’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 40.28. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 13 when Hedley Mary Lynne sold 138 shares for $208.31 per share. The transaction valued at 28,747 led to the insider holds 3,606 shares of the business.

Hedley Mary Lynne sold 92 shares of VEEV for $19,062 on Jul 12. The Director now owns 3,744 shares after completing the transaction at $207.20 per share. On Jun 12, another insider, Chamberlain Paul Edward, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 160 shares for $189.22 each. As a result, the insider received 30,275 and left with 16,942 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VEEV now has a Market Capitalization of 31.87B and an Enterprise Value of 28.31B. As of this moment, Veeva’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 55.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 36.52. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 13.01 whereas that against EBITDA is 66.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VEEV has reached a high of $232.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $151.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 188.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 176.42.

Shares Statistics:

VEEV traded an average of 1.10M shares per day over the past three months and 802.97k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 159.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 144.72M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.10% stake in the company. Shares short for VEEV as of Jun 29, 2023 were 3.21M with a Short Ratio of 3.21M, compared to 2.64M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.00% and a Short% of Float of 2.22%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 24 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.14 and a low estimate of $1.11, while EPS last year was $1.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.25, with high estimates of $1.37 and low estimates of $1.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.61 and $4.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.57. EPS for the following year is $5.41, with 27 analysts recommending between $5.85 and $4.59.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 22 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $588.48M to a low estimate of $580.7M. As of the current estimate, Veeva Systems Inc.’s year-ago sales were $534.22M, an estimated increase of 9.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VEEV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.47B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.16B, up 10.10% from the average estimate. Based on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.89B and the low estimate is $2.8B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.