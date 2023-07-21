Veritex Holdings Inc. (VBTX) Decline -1.75% in Day Trading, Closes at $19.70

The price of Veritex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VBTX) closed at $19.70 in the last session, down -1.75% from day before closing price of $20.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 968725 shares were traded. VBTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.55.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VBTX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.57 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.72. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when Morrison Gregory B bought 1,252 shares for $19.98 per share. The transaction valued at 25,000 led to the insider holds 26,554 shares of the business.

WILLIAM FALLON bought 2,000 shares of VBTX for $31,360 on May 10. The Director now owns 15,713 shares after completing the transaction at $15.68 per share. On Apr 28, another insider, Morrison Gregory B, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,420 shares for $17.71 each. As a result, the insider paid 25,148 and bolstered with 25,302 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VBTX now has a Market Capitalization of 1.07B. As of this moment, Veritex’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.96. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VBTX has reached a high of $33.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.00.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VBTX traded on average about 538.59K shares per day over the past 3-months and 603.13k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 54.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.22M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.10% stake in the company. Shares short for VBTX as of Jun 29, 2023 were 2.82M with a Short Ratio of 2.82M, compared to 3.13M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.20% and a Short% of Float of 6.32%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for VBTX is 0.80, which was 0.80 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.99%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.99%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.82 and a low estimate of $0.67, while EPS last year was $0.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.67, with high estimates of $0.76 and low estimates of $0.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.86 and $2.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.8. EPS for the following year is $2.79, with 6 analysts recommending between $3.05 and $2.55.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $117.35M. It ranges from a high estimate of $120.6M to a low estimate of $114.89M. As of the current estimate, Veritex Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $94.86M, an estimated increase of 23.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $113M, a decrease of -0.90% less than the figure of $23.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $115.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $110.46M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VBTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $470.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $463.01M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $465.73M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $417.48M, up 11.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $469.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $482.4M and the low estimate is $453.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.