Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) Decline -2.89% in Day Trading, Closes at $28.56

The price of Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (NYSE: VSH) closed at $28.56 in the last session, down -2.89% from day before closing price of $29.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 729383 shares were traded. VSH stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.44.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VSH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.81. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 21 when ZANDMAN MARC sold 23,834 shares for $21.06 per share. The transaction valued at 501,944 led to the insider holds 35,552 shares of the business.

ZANDMAN MARC sold 44,161 shares of VSH for $1,007,312 on Jan 13. The Exec Chairman of the Board now owns 35,552 shares after completing the transaction at $22.81 per share. On Nov 22, another insider, PAUL GERALD, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 57,076 shares for $22.63 each. As a result, the insider received 1,291,630 and left with 209,208 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VSH now has a Market Capitalization of 3.99B and an Enterprise Value of 3.65B. As of this moment, Vishay’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.34, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.04 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.58.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VSH is 1.30, which has changed by 4,774.96% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,446.98% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VSH has reached a high of $30.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.94.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VSH traded on average about 1.09M shares per day over the past 3-months and 905.89k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 140.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 138.77M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.20% stake in the company. Shares short for VSH as of Jun 29, 2023 were 6.19M with a Short Ratio of 6.19M, compared to 6.18M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.43% and a Short% of Float of 6.33%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for VSH is 0.40, which was 0.40 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.36%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.36%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.88. The current Payout Ratio is 13.00% for VSH, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 28, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 14, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 11, 2000 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.65 and a low estimate of $0.61, while EPS last year was $0.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.59, with high estimates of $0.67 and low estimates of $0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.9 and $2.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.62. EPS for the following year is $2.51, with 4 analysts recommending between $2.99 and $2.1.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $879.69M. It ranges from a high estimate of $890.48M to a low estimate of $873.7M. As of the current estimate, Vishay Intertechnology Inc.’s year-ago sales were $863.51M, an estimated increase of 1.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $883.72M, a decrease of -2.00% less than the figure of $1.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $894M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $856.1M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VSH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.4B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.5B, down -0.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.71B and the low estimate is $3.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.