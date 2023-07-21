Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) Stock Performance: 52-Week Analysis

The closing price of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: WAL) was $48.50 for the day, up 4.48% from the previous closing price of $46.42. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5296240 shares were traded. WAL stock price reached its highest trading level at $49.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.45.

Ratios:

Our analysis of WAL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.31. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on June 28, 2023, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $41.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when JOHNSON MARIANNE BOYD bought 2,475 shares for $25.79 per share. The transaction valued at 63,830 led to the insider holds 2,475 shares of the business.

Bruckner Tim R sold 1,750 shares of WAL for $128,030 on Feb 21. The CBO for Regional Banking now owns 20,244 shares after completing the transaction at $73.16 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, Ardrey J. Kelly Jr., who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 3,000 shares for $80.59 each. As a result, the insider received 241,770 and left with 4,819 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WAL now has a Market Capitalization of 5.31B. As of this moment, Western’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WAL has reached a high of $86.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 52.76.

Shares Statistics:

WAL traded an average of 6.52M shares per day over the past three months and 3.77M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 108.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.84M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.90% stake in the company. Shares short for WAL as of Jun 29, 2023 were 7.93M with a Short Ratio of 7.93M, compared to 10.62M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.25% and a Short% of Float of 7.36%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, WAL has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.44. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.10%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.87 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.26 and a low estimate of $1.74, while EPS last year was $2.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.88, with high estimates of $2.31 and low estimates of $1.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.18 and $7.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8. EPS for the following year is $8.18, with 13 analysts recommending between $9.08 and $7.5.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $690.3M to a low estimate of $590M. As of the current estimate, Western Alliance Bancorporation’s year-ago sales were $687.38M, an estimated decrease of -5.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $655.77M, a decrease of -6.50% less than the figure of -$5.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $695.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $630M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WAL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.64B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.54B, up 6.10% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.79B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.92B and the low estimate is $2.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.