What shareholders can do to beat the market with Matador Resources Company (MTDR) stock

Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR) closed the day trading at $55.54 down -0.07% from the previous closing price of $55.58. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1015290 shares were traded. MTDR stock price reached its highest trading level at $56.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $54.36.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MTDR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.54. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on January 10, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $70.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when Foran Joseph Wm bought 652 shares for $44.40 per share. The transaction valued at 28,949 led to the insider holds 176,120 shares of the business.

Ehrman Monika U bought 225 shares of MTDR for $10,811 on May 23. The Director now owns 30,428 shares after completing the transaction at $48.05 per share. On May 04, another insider, Foran Joseph Wm, who serves as the Chairman and CEO of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $42.40 each. As a result, the insider paid 84,800 and bolstered with 175,468 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MTDR now has a Market Capitalization of 6.62B and an Enterprise Value of 7.34B. As of this moment, Matador’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.40. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.40 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MTDR has reached a high of $73.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $42.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 49.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 55.74.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MTDR traded about 1.44M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MTDR traded about 1.75M shares per day. A total of 119.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 111.12M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.80% stake in the company. Shares short for MTDR as of Jun 29, 2023 were 8.29M with a Short Ratio of 8.29M, compared to 8.61M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.96% and a Short% of Float of 8.43%.

Dividends & Splits

MTDR’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.60, up from 0.40 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.72%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.08%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.65 and a low estimate of $1.2, while EPS last year was $3.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.62, with high estimates of $2 and low estimates of $1.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.81 and $5.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.47. EPS for the following year is $8.53, with 13 analysts recommending between $12.66 and $6.55.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $658.92M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $737.7M to a low estimate of $596M. As of the current estimate, Matador Resources Company’s year-ago sales were $943.93M, an estimated decrease of -30.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $730.57M, a decrease of -14.50% over than the figure of -$30.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $809.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $645.29M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MTDR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.06B, down -9.50% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.25B and the low estimate is $2.86B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.