Xos Inc. (XOS) Shares Rise by 0.52% to Close at $0.37

As of close of business last night, Xos Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.37, up 0.52% from its previous closing price of $0.36. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0019 from its previous closing price. On the day, 679355 shares were traded. XOS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3600.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of XOS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 13 when Mattson George N bought 98,270 shares for $0.70 per share. The transaction valued at 68,789 led to the insider holds 1,000,000 shares of the business.

Mattson George N bought 35,300 shares of XOS for $20,474 on Apr 12. The Director now owns 901,730 shares after completing the transaction at $0.58 per share. On Apr 11, another insider, Mattson George N, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 30,391 shares for $0.61 each. As a result, the insider paid 18,539 and bolstered with 866,430 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XOS now has a Market Capitalization of 62.25M and an Enterprise Value of 49.76M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.46 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XOS has reached a high of $2.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3723, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6744.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that XOS traded 656.31K shares on average per day over the past three months and 713.51k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 168.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.73M. Insiders hold about 18.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.70% stake in the company. Shares short for XOS as of Jun 29, 2023 were 2.75M with a Short Ratio of 2.75M, compared to 5.32M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.61% and a Short% of Float of 4.33%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.4 and -$0.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.44. EPS for the following year is -$0.26, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.17 and -$0.34.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $11.35M. It ranges from a high estimate of $14.92M to a low estimate of $7.8M. As of the current estimate, Xos Inc.’s year-ago sales were $9.77M, an estimated increase of 16.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $23.66M, an increase of 114.90% over than the figure of $16.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $27.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $20.9M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XOS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $78.04M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $60.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $69.52M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $36.38M, up 91.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $198.37M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $198.37M and the low estimate is $198.37M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 185.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.