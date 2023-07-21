XPO Inc. (XPO) Beta: Monthly Comparison and Analysis

XPO Inc. (NYSE: XPO) closed the day trading at $68.41 down -0.04% from the previous closing price of $68.44. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2176270 shares were traded. XPO stock price reached its highest trading level at $69.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $66.71.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of XPO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when Landry Allison sold 1,600 shares for $53.20 per share. The transaction valued at 85,120 led to the insider holds 3,360 shares of the business.

FRYE J WES bought 1,500 shares of XPO for $53,610 on Mar 10. The Director now owns 1,500 shares after completing the transaction at $35.74 per share. On Aug 11, another insider, BRADLEY S JACOBS, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 5,061,029 shares for $55.17 each. As a result, the insider received 279,216,970 and left with 1,300,701 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XPO now has a Market Capitalization of 7.93B and an Enterprise Value of 10.88B. As of this moment, XPO’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 46.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.19. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 23.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.41 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XPO has reached a high of $68.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 52.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.81.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, XPO traded about 2.22M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, XPO traded about 2.42M shares per day. A total of 116.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 113.36M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.10% stake in the company. Shares short for XPO as of Jun 29, 2023 were 8.92M with a Short Ratio of 8.92M, compared to 8.03M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.70% and a Short% of Float of 8.83%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 21 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.66 and a low estimate of $0.56, while EPS last year was $1.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.61, with high estimates of $0.8 and low estimates of $0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.7 and $2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.31. EPS for the following year is $3.08, with 23 analysts recommending between $3.4 and $2.53.

Revenue Estimates

17 analysts predict $1.94B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2B to a low estimate of $1.91B. As of the current estimate, XPO Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.23B, an estimated decrease of -39.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.88B, a decrease of -38.10% over than the figure of -$39.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.97B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.83B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XPO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.58B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.72B, down -1.80% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.12B and the low estimate is $7.61B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.