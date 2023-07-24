13 analysts offer recommendations for Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) stock

The price of Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL) closed at $5.39 in the last session, down -1.10% from day before closing price of $5.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3896916 shares were traded. LESL stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.34.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LESL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Loop Capital on July 18, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $6 from $16 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 12 when Bubbles Investor Aggregator, L sold 9,343,499 shares for $12.02 per share. The transaction valued at 112,308,858 led to the insider holds 8,776,904 shares of the business.

Gazaway Brad sold 3,335 shares of LESL for $49,425 on Sep 26. The insider now owns 130,447 shares after completing the transaction at $14.82 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LESL now has a Market Capitalization of 990.91M and an Enterprise Value of 2.17B. As of this moment, Leslie’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.64. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.40 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LESL has reached a high of $17.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.09.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LESL traded on average about 4.84M shares per day over the past 3-months and 11.03M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 183.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 176.39M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 118.88% stake in the company. Shares short for LESL as of Jun 29, 2023 were 25.88M with a Short Ratio of 25.88M, compared to 24.73M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.08% and a Short% of Float of 16.27%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.75 and a low estimate of $0.37, while EPS last year was $0.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.33 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.8 and $0.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.39. EPS for the following year is $0.56, with 13 analysts recommending between $0.96 and $0.24.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $628.46M. It ranges from a high estimate of $719.37M to a low estimate of $611M. As of the current estimate, Leslie’s Inc.’s year-ago sales were $673.63M, an estimated decrease of -6.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $434.29M, a decrease of -8.70% less than the figure of -$6.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $494.48M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $420.4M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LESL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.62B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.44B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.56B, down -6.00% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.77B and the low estimate is $1.43B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.