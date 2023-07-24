1847 Holdings LLC (EFSH) Stocks Hit Low of $0.1800 Before Closing at $0.19

In the latest session, 1847 Holdings LLC (AMEX: EFSH) closed at $0.19 up 0.16% from its previous closing price of $0.19. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0003 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2714158 shares were traded. EFSH stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1971 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1800.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of 1847 Holdings LLC’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 13.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 10.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 20 when Strategic Risk, LLC. bought 72,327 shares for $0.19 per share. The transaction valued at 13,554 led to the insider holds 3,473,678 shares of the business.

Strategic Risk, LLC. bought 147,000 shares of EFSH for $29,905 on Jul 19. The 10% Owner now owns 3,405,351 shares after completing the transaction at $0.20 per share. On Jul 18, another insider, Strategic Risk, LLC., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 29,500 shares for $0.22 each. As a result, the insider paid 6,399 and bolstered with 3,258,351 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EFSH now has a Market Capitalization of 5.24M and an Enterprise Value of 41.19M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.79 whereas that against EBITDA is -15.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EFSH has reached a high of $8.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3775, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3019.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EFSH has traded an average of 1.74M shares per day and 8.28M over the past ten days. A total of 28.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.24M. Insiders hold about 10.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.90% stake in the company. Shares short for EFSH as of Jun 29, 2023 were 744.13k with a Short Ratio of 0.74M, compared to 108.66k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.60% and a Short% of Float of 11.27%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for EFSH is 0.53, from 0.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 236.49%.