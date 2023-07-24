89bio Inc. (ETNB) Stock Price Peaks at $17.78 During Trading

The closing price of 89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) was $17.43 for the day, down -0.74% from the previous closing price of $17.56. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 738049 shares were traded. ETNB stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.25.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ETNB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 20.60 and its Current Ratio is at 20.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Evercore ISI on June 13, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $49.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 17 when LAPORTE KATHLEEN sold 12,500 shares for $18.80 per share. The transaction valued at 235,000 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

PALEKAR ROHAN sold 15,000 shares of ETNB for $300,000 on Jun 05. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 286,978 shares after completing the transaction at $20.00 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, Atkinson Edward Morrow III, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 6,250 shares for $17.91 each. As a result, the insider received 111,938 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ETNB now has a Market Capitalization of 1.27B and an Enterprise Value of 813.86M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ETNB has reached a high of $22.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.58.

Shares Statistics:

ETNB traded an average of 1.36M shares per day over the past three months and 805.03k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 53.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.17M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ETNB as of Jun 29, 2023 were 9.5M with a Short Ratio of 9.50M, compared to 7.12M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.04% and a Short% of Float of 15.54%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.38 and a low estimate of -$0.44, while EPS last year was -$1.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.43, with high estimates of -$0.36 and low estimates of -$0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.61 and -$2.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.9. EPS for the following year is -$2.4, with 7 analysts recommending between -$1.85 and -$3.54.