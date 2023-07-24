In the latest session, 8×8 Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) closed at $4.34 down -1.59% from its previous closing price of $4.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 595250 shares were traded. EGHT stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.5050 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.3350.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of 8×8 Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.14. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rosenblatt on March 24, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 17 when Seandel Suzy M sold 28,418 shares for $4.49 per share. The transaction valued at 127,514 led to the insider holds 288,631 shares of the business.

Wilson Samuel C. sold 2,000 shares of EGHT for $8,980 on Jul 17. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,143,696 shares after completing the transaction at $4.49 per share. On Jul 17, another insider, Denny Laurence, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 613 shares for $4.49 each. As a result, the insider received 2,751 and left with 208,144 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EGHT now has a Market Capitalization of 505.02M and an Enterprise Value of 936.27M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.26 whereas that against EBITDA is 101.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EGHT has reached a high of $6.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.9632, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.2252.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EGHT has traded an average of 1.68M shares per day and 1.08M over the past ten days. A total of 114.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 112.63M. Insiders hold about 2.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 105.20% stake in the company. Shares short for EGHT as of Jun 29, 2023 were 14.76M with a Short Ratio of 14.76M, compared to 15.73M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.68% and a Short% of Float of 29.15%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 13 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.16 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.67 and $0.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.5. EPS for the following year is $0.59, with 12 analysts recommending between $0.73 and $0.49.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $187.09M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $187.5M to a low estimate of $186.51M. As of the current estimate, 8×8 Inc.’s year-ago sales were $187.62M, an estimated decrease of -0.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $189.88M, an increase of 1.30% over than the figure of -$0.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $193.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $187.73M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EGHT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $762M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $758.54M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $760.2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $743.94M, up 2.20% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $790.81M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $815.41M and the low estimate is $775.78M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.