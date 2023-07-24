9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NMTR) Stock Price Peaks at $0.1594 During Trading

The closing price of 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: NMTR) was $0.15 for the day, down -1.50% from the previous closing price of $0.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0023 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2546430 shares were traded. NMTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1594 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1350.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NMTR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on July 08, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 21 when Sensenig Bethany sold 9,100 shares for $1.21 per share. The transaction valued at 11,011 led to the insider holds 41,077 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NMTR now has a Market Capitalization of 2.18M and an Enterprise Value of 409.62k.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NMTR has reached a high of $6.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6692, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5903.

Shares Statistics:

NMTR traded an average of 357.09K shares per day over the past three months and 2.03M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 13.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.79M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NMTR as of Jun 29, 2023 were 586.6k with a Short Ratio of 0.59M, compared to 589.42k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.06% and a Short% of Float of 4.12%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.43 and a low estimate of -$0.44, while EPS last year was -$0.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of -$0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.07 and -$1.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.32. EPS for the following year is -$1.23, with 1 analysts recommending between -$1.23 and -$1.23.