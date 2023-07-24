A glimpse at Celsius Holdings Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

The closing price of Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) was $143.38 for the day, down -0.09% from the previous closing price of $143.51. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 566017 shares were traded. CELH stock price reached its highest trading level at $145.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $142.80.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CELH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 146.16. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.40 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when Chau Hoi Shuen Solina Holly sold 350,976 shares for $142.46 per share. The transaction valued at 50,000,041 led to the insider holds 7,980,323 shares of the business.

Levy Caroline S sold 2,200 shares of CELH for $295,922 on May 18. The Director now owns 17,605 shares after completing the transaction at $134.51 per share. On May 10, another insider, Milmoe William H., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $122.03 each. As a result, the insider received 2,440,600 and left with 29,915 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CELH now has a Market Capitalization of 11.01B and an Enterprise Value of 11.24B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 135.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 14.41 whereas that against EBITDA is -97.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CELH has reached a high of $157.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $78.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 140.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 107.00.

Shares Statistics:

CELH traded an average of 1.33M shares per day over the past three months and 1.1M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 76.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.47M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CELH as of Jun 29, 2023 were 10.61M with a Short Ratio of 10.61M, compared to 10.47M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.82% and a Short% of Float of 33.81%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.36 and a low estimate of $0.17, while EPS last year was $0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.51 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.6 and $1.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.35. EPS for the following year is $1.95, with 8 analysts recommending between $2.64 and -$0.23.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $293.7M to a low estimate of $260.04M. As of the current estimate, Celsius Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $154.02M, an estimated increase of 78.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $301.49M, an increase of 86.10% over than the figure of $78.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $333.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $278.87M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CELH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $653.6M, up 69.70% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.65B and the low estimate is $1.31B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 36.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.