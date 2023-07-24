AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI) Records 1.74 million Shares Traded, Reaches $0.1410 High

After finishing at $0.13 in the prior trading day, AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) closed at $0.13, down -1.54%. On the day, 1738127 shares were traded. AGRI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1410 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1105.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AGRI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 20 when Mueller Ingo Wilhelm sold 200,000 shares for $0.14 per share. The transaction valued at 28,111 led to the insider holds 373,577 shares of the business.

Mueller Ingo Wilhelm sold 200,000 shares of AGRI for $28,984 on Jul 19. The CEO and Chairman now owns 573,577 shares after completing the transaction at $0.14 per share. On Jul 18, another insider, Mueller Ingo Wilhelm, who serves as the CEO and Chairman of the company, sold 250,000 shares for $0.16 each. As a result, the insider received 39,040 and left with 773,577 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AGRI now has a Market Capitalization of 2.37M and an Enterprise Value of 5.43M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AGRI has reached a high of $2.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2911, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8558.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.03M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.87M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 23.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.38M. Insiders hold about 31.81% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.20% stake in the company. Shares short for AGRI as of Jun 29, 2023 were 308.76k with a Short Ratio of 0.31M, compared to 278.15k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.67% and a Short% of Float of 1.85%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.11 and $0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.11. EPS for the following year is $0.25, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.25 and $0.25.