Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) closed at $215.99 down -3.19% from its previous closing price of $223.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2832237 shares were traded. ALB stock price reached its highest trading level at $221.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $211.57.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Albemarle Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 33.05. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on June 14, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $260.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 10 when Norris Eric bought 1,260 shares for $195.49 per share. The transaction valued at 246,317 led to the insider holds 26,596 shares of the business.

Masters J Kent bought 5,470 shares of ALB for $993,571 on May 05. The Chairman & CEO now owns 51,466 shares after completing the transaction at $181.64 per share. On May 05, another insider, Coleman Kristin M., who serves as the EVP, General Counsel of the company, bought 1,373 shares for $182.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 249,886 and bolstered with 1,373 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALB now has a Market Capitalization of 25.34B and an Enterprise Value of 26.99B. As of this moment, Albemarle’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.93, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.08 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALB has reached a high of $334.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $171.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 219.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 238.72.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ALB has traded an average of 2.18M shares per day and 1.43M over the past ten days. A total of 117.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 117.06M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ALB as of Jun 29, 2023 were 7.52M with a Short Ratio of 7.52M, compared to 6.46M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.41% and a Short% of Float of 7.32%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ALB is 1.60, from 1.59 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.71%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.67%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.26. The current Payout Ratio is 5.00% for ALB, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 01, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 14, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 01, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 18 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $6 and a low estimate of $3.44, while EPS last year was $3.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.98, with high estimates of $6.46 and low estimates of $2.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $29.59 and $19.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $23.25. EPS for the following year is $22.05, with 22 analysts recommending between $34.82 and $12.25.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.45B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.7B to a low estimate of $2.2B. As of the current estimate, Albemarle Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.48B, an estimated increase of 65.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.53B, an increase of 12.40% less than the figure of $65.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.91B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.74B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.32B, up 38.30% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.38B and the low estimate is $7.13B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.