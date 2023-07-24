AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE)’s quick and current ratios

After finishing at $1.84 in the prior trading day, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APE) closed at $1.80, down -2.17%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 41720005 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of APE by taking a closer look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 28 when Antara Capital LP sold 7,993,400 shares for $1.73 per share. The transaction valued at 13,815,317 led to the insider holds 93,911,906 shares of the business.

Antara Capital LP sold 3,573,030 shares of APE for $6,395,362 on Jun 27. The 10% Owner now owns 101,905,306 shares after completing the transaction at $1.79 per share. On Jun 26, another insider, Antara Capital LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 2,371,887 shares for $1.79 each. As a result, the insider received 4,245,678 and left with 105,478,336 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, APE now has a Market Capitalization of 4.08B and an Enterprise Value of 13.24B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.24 whereas that against EBITDA is -148.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APE has reached a high of $10.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7064, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6769.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 11.72M shares per day over the past 3-months and 22.71M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 974.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 971.53M. Insiders hold about 0.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.49% stake in the company. Shares short for APE as of Jun 29, 2023 were 26.8M with a Short Ratio of 26.80M, compared to 26.31M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.77% and a Short% of Float of 3.24%.