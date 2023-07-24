An overall feel about Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) stock in the current moment?

The closing price of Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) was $8.15 for the day, up 1.12% from the previous closing price of $8.06. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4083732 shares were traded. NVAX stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.68.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NVAX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, TD Cowen on April 20, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $10 from $55 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 when Glenn Gregory M bought 1,000 shares for $6.50 per share. The transaction valued at 6,500 led to the insider holds 14,473 shares of the business.

Glenn Gregory M bought 2,000 shares of NVAX for $14,088 on Mar 07. The President, R&D now owns 13,473 shares after completing the transaction at $7.04 per share. On Mar 06, another insider, Glenn Gregory M, who serves as the President, R&D of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $7.48 each. As a result, the insider paid 22,454 and bolstered with 11,473 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NVAX now has a Market Capitalization of 703.39M and an Enterprise Value of 277.49M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.20 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVAX has reached a high of $63.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.34.

Shares Statistics:

NVAX traded an average of 6.14M shares per day over the past three months and 8.02M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 86.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 85.79M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.00% stake in the company. Shares short for NVAX as of Jun 29, 2023 were 36.45M with a Short Ratio of 36.45M, compared to 30.03M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 42.23% and a Short% of Float of 54.86%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.13 and a low estimate of -$1.55, while EPS last year was -$6.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.39, with high estimates of $1.46 and low estimates of -$1.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.6 and -$5.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.12. EPS for the following year is -$1.49, with 4 analysts recommending between $4.34 and -$6.24.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $290M to a low estimate of $197.3M. As of the current estimate, Novavax Inc.’s year-ago sales were $185.93M, an estimated increase of 27.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $344.22M, a decrease of -53.10% less than the figure of $27.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $543M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $236.3M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NVAX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $996.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.98B, down -31.40% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.4B and the low estimate is $725.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.