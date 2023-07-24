Analysis of Funko Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO): Selected Notes

After finishing at $7.33 in the prior trading day, Funko Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO) closed at $7.28, down -0.68%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1031688 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FNKO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.98 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on February 01, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $8.50 from $22 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 when Oddie Andrew David sold 9,588 shares for $11.19 per share. The transaction valued at 107,321 led to the insider holds 44,730 shares of the business.

Perlmutter Andrew Mark sold 8,054 shares of FNKO for $75,722 on May 02. The PRESIDENT now owns 122,358 shares after completing the transaction at $9.40 per share. On May 02, another insider, Daw Tracy D, who serves as the CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER of the company, sold 3,004 shares for $9.40 each. As a result, the insider received 28,252 and left with 46,362 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FNKO now has a Market Capitalization of 369.02M and an Enterprise Value of 742.89M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.59 whereas that against EBITDA is -16.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FNKO has reached a high of $27.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.60.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 538.06K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.05M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 47.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.65M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.70% stake in the company. Shares short for FNKO as of Jun 29, 2023 were 2.7M with a Short Ratio of 2.70M, compared to 2.29M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.33% and a Short% of Float of 7.79%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.3 and a low estimate of -$0.46, while EPS last year was $0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.46 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.06 and -$0.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.06. EPS for the following year is $0.98, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.37 and $0.7.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $250.29M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $258.89M to a low estimate of $240M. As of the current estimate, Funko Inc.’s year-ago sales were $315.72M, an estimated decrease of -20.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $338.45M, an increase of 5.90% over than the figure of -$20.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $357.75M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $310.8M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FNKO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.22B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.32B, down -9.30% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.35B and the low estimate is $1.24B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.