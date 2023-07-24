Analyst EPS estimates for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) stock

After finishing at $0.11 in the prior trading day, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) closed at $0.11, down -0.53%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0006 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3785441 shares were traded.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NVOS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NVOS now has a Market Capitalization of 16.85M and an Enterprise Value of 20.58M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.76 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVOS has reached a high of $2.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1392, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.1956.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 8.26M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.7M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 143.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 135.23M. Insiders hold about 12.92% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.40% stake in the company. Shares short for NVOS as of Jun 29, 2023 were 4.55M with a Short Ratio of 4.55M, compared to 3.69M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.10% and a Short% of Float of 3.40%.