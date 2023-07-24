Analyst EPS estimates for Ryvyl Inc. (RVYL) stock

After finishing at $1.10 in the prior trading day, Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ: RVYL) closed at $1.34, up 21.82%. On the day, 908714 shares were traded. RVYL stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1001.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RVYL by taking a closer look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when Laniado Ezra bought 9,990 shares for $0.50 per share. The transaction valued at 4,995 led to the insider holds 50,586 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RVYL now has a Market Capitalization of 68.80M and an Enterprise Value of 116.74M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.92 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RVYL has reached a high of $2.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7806, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6826.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 348.83K shares per day over the past 3-months and 832.79k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 52.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.06M. Insiders hold about 38.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.70% stake in the company. Shares short for RVYL as of Jun 29, 2023 were 565.24k with a Short Ratio of 0.57M, compared to 460.85k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.10% and a Short% of Float of 1.14%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.52 and -$0.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.52. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $13.1M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $13.1M to a low estimate of $13.1M. As of the current estimate, Ryvyl Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.97M, an estimated increase of 88.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.9M, an increase of 30.80% less than the figure of $88.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $13.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13.9M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RVYL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $53.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $53.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $53.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $32.91M, up 61.40% from the average estimate.