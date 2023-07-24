Analysts provide stock recommendations for Cosmos Health Inc. (COSM)

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) closed the day trading at $1.89 down -0.53% from the previous closing price of $1.90. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 886885 shares were traded. COSM stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8401.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of COSM, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 06 when Siokas Grigorios bought 4,474 shares for $23.92 per share. The transaction valued at 107,018 led to the insider holds 1,146,434 shares of the business.

Siokas Grigorios bought 4,474 shares of COSM for $110,239 on Apr 27. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,141,960 shares after completing the transaction at $24.64 per share. On Apr 21, another insider, Siokas Grigorios, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 4,474 shares for $24.49 each. As a result, the insider paid 109,568 and bolstered with 1,137,486 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, COSM now has a Market Capitalization of 20.16M and an Enterprise Value of 18.24M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.37 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COSM has reached a high of $23.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.1809, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.0397.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, COSM traded about 406.59K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, COSM traded about 744.12k shares per day. A total of 10.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.85M. Insiders hold about 26.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.20% stake in the company. Shares short for COSM as of Jun 29, 2023 were 457.36k with a Short Ratio of 0.46M, compared to 448.03k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.29% and a Short% of Float of 4.80%.