Analyzing Inpixon (INPX)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, Inpixon’s stock clocked out at $0.15, down -4.13% from its previous closing price of $0.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0066 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1090074 shares were traded. INPX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1500.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of INPX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.95 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INPX now has a Market Capitalization of 6.17M and an Enterprise Value of 10.13M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.51 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INPX has reached a high of $13.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1997, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4660.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that INPX traded 2.92M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.33M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 12.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.53M. Insiders hold about 0.88% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.90% stake in the company. Shares short for INPX as of Jun 29, 2023 were 202.66k with a Short Ratio of 0.20M, compared to 252.82k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.50% and a Short% of Float of 0.50%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$7,897,500. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $11.92M. It ranges from a high estimate of $18.32M to a low estimate of $18.32M. As of the current estimate, Inpixon’s year-ago sales were $11.24M, an estimated increase of 6.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.63M, a decrease of -69.10% less than the figure of $6.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $15.27M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $15.27M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INPX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $62.16M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $62.16M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $45.13M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $53.66M, down -15.90% from the average estimate.