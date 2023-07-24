Analyzing Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL)’s quick and current ratios

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ: PLL) closed the day trading at $55.01 down -4.56% from the previous closing price of $57.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 612559 shares were traded. PLL stock price reached its highest trading level at $58.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $54.43.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PLL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.90 and its Current Ratio is at 10.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Macquarie on March 08, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $140.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 11 when WHITE MICHAEL D sold 1,316 shares for $58.99 per share. The transaction valued at 77,626 led to the insider holds 14,809 shares of the business.

BLESS MICHAEL A bought 1,750 shares of PLL for $105,254 on Mar 08. The Director now owns 1,750 shares after completing the transaction at $60.14 per share. On Jan 06, another insider, Phillips Keith D., who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 705 shares for $50.36 each. As a result, the insider received 35,504 and left with 128,277 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PLL now has a Market Capitalization of 1.06B and an Enterprise Value of 927.19M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLL has reached a high of $76.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 58.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 57.85.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PLL traded about 323.68K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PLL traded about 330.32k shares per day. A total of 18.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.42M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.70% stake in the company. Shares short for PLL as of Jun 29, 2023 were 2.16M with a Short Ratio of 2.16M, compared to 2.37M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.24% and a Short% of Float of 11.40%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.29 and a low estimate of -$0.64, while EPS last year was -$0.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.49, with high estimates of -$0.29 and low estimates of -$0.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.92 and $0.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.04. EPS for the following year is $16.41, with 5 analysts recommending between $31.24 and $2.78.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $429.45M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $565M and the low estimate is $228.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 155.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.