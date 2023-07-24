Analyzing The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.’s stock clocked out at $32.87, down -13.32% from its previous closing price of $37.92. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 25235366 shares were traded. IPG stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.75.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of IPG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on March 30, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $40 from $38 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when HUDSON DAWN E sold 5,950 shares for $33.15 per share. The transaction valued at 197,242 led to the insider holds 26,930 shares of the business.

Carter-Miller Jocelyn sold 6,425 shares of IPG for $228,088 on Mar 02. The Director now owns 31,789 shares after completing the transaction at $35.50 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, KRAKOWSKY PHILIPPE, who serves as the CEO of the company, sold 71,020 shares for $35.61 each. As a result, the insider received 2,529,022 and left with 584,012 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IPG now has a Market Capitalization of 12.69B and an Enterprise Value of 15.49B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.42 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IPG has reached a high of $40.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.16.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that IPG traded 4.95M shares on average per day over the past three months and 6.56M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 385.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 383.95M. Insiders hold about 0.51% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.87% stake in the company. Shares short for IPG as of Jun 29, 2023 were 12.73M with a Short Ratio of 12.73M, compared to 14.69M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.30% and a Short% of Float of 4.28%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.18, IPG has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.24. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.11%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.03%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.91. The current Payout Ratio is 48.40% for IPG, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 19, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 04, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 15, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.64 and a low estimate of $0.57, while EPS last year was $0.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.76, with high estimates of $0.79 and low estimates of $0.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.97 and $2.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.92. EPS for the following year is $3.11, with 12 analysts recommending between $3.29 and $2.91.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $2.39B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.4B to a low estimate of $2.38B. As of the current estimate, The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.38B, an estimated increase of 0.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.43B, an increase of 6.30% over than the figure of $0.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.46B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.4B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IPG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.52B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.45B, up 3.10% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.51B and the low estimate is $9.79B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.