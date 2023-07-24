Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) Stocks Experience Steady increase to Close at $8.11

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL) closed the day trading at $8.11 up 1.37% from the previous closing price of $8.00. On the day, 777043 shares were traded. AVXL stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.92.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AVXL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.40 and its Current Ratio is at 11.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Cantor Fitzgerald on December 06, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $11 from $16 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 28 when MISSLING CHRISTOPHER U sold 268,000 shares for $7.98 per share. The transaction valued at 2,139,310 led to the insider holds 1,018,210 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AVXL now has a Market Capitalization of 655.59M and an Enterprise Value of 502.13M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AVXL has reached a high of $15.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.64.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AVXL traded about 900.57K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AVXL traded about 621.83k shares per day. A total of 78.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.61M. Insiders hold about 2.95% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.10% stake in the company. Shares short for AVXL as of Jun 29, 2023 were 16.74M with a Short Ratio of 16.74M, compared to 16.51M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20.71% and a Short% of Float of 21.33%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.17, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.65 and -$0.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.7. EPS for the following year is -$0.63, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.36 and -$0.94.