Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) Stocks Experience Steady increase to Close at $34.39

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: APLS) closed the day trading at $34.39 up 0.44% from the previous closing price of $34.24. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5660124 shares were traded. APLS stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.33.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of APLS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.30 and its Current Ratio is at 6.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on January 03, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $58 from $83 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 17 when Machiels Alec sold 1,250 shares for $64.79 per share. The transaction valued at 80,988 led to the insider holds 267,641 shares of the business.

Deschatelets Pascal sold 12,000 shares of APLS for $1,014,600 on Jul 10. The Chief Scientific Officer now owns 1,046,813 shares after completing the transaction at $84.55 per share. On Jul 03, another insider, Watson David O., who serves as the General Counsel of the company, sold 8,510 shares for $89.98 each. As a result, the insider received 765,730 and left with 85,753 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, APLS now has a Market Capitalization of 4.00B and an Enterprise Value of 3.35B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 37.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 31.65 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APLS has reached a high of $94.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 83.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 65.94.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, APLS traded about 2.58M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, APLS traded about 7.8M shares per day. A total of 113.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 100.08M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.80% stake in the company. Shares short for APLS as of Jun 29, 2023 were 9.59M with a Short Ratio of 9.59M, compared to 11.36M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.24% and a Short% of Float of 9.61%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.84 and a low estimate of -$1.5, while EPS last year was -$1.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.29, with high estimates of -$0.95 and low estimates of -$1.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.3 and -$6.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.32. EPS for the following year is -$3.02, with 13 analysts recommending between -$0.25 and -$4.45.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $69.98M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $91.26M to a low estimate of $49M. As of the current estimate, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $16.32M, an estimated increase of 328.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $86.39M, an increase of 291.70% less than the figure of $328.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $123.65M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $53M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APLS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $421.56M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $220M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $314.03M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $75.42M, up 316.40% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $651.73M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $965M and the low estimate is $384M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 107.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.