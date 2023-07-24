AppHarvest Inc. (APPH) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ: APPH) closed at $0.34 down -4.83% from its previous closing price of $0.35. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0170 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1697630 shares were traded. APPH stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3597 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3350.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of AppHarvest Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when Lee David J. sold 177,400 shares for $1.22 per share. The transaction valued at 216,428 led to the insider holds 561,140 shares of the business.

Lee David J. sold 42,392 shares of APPH for $74,186 on Oct 26. The President now owns 1,192,109 shares after completing the transaction at $1.75 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, Nelson Julie, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 7,632 shares for $3.22 each. As a result, the insider received 24,546 and left with 82,368 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, APPH now has a Market Capitalization of 51.96M and an Enterprise Value of 293.14M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 13.06 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APPH has reached a high of $4.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4096, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9391.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, APPH has traded an average of 2.02M shares per day and 1.91M over the past ten days. A total of 155.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 133.65M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.20% stake in the company. Shares short for APPH as of Jun 29, 2023 were 17.93M with a Short Ratio of 17.93M, compared to 21.04M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.56% and a Short% of Float of 13.27%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.24 and a low estimate of -$0.24, while EPS last year was -$0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.94 and -$0.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.94. EPS for the following year is -$0.55, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.55 and -$0.55.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $15.3M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $15.3M to a low estimate of $15.3M. As of the current estimate, AppHarvest Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.36M, an estimated increase of 251.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $4M, an increase of 233.30% less than the figure of $251.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APPH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $42M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $42M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $42M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.59M, up 187.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $102M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $102M and the low estimate is $102M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 142.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.