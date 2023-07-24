Are Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) shares too expensive at this price?

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR) closed the day trading at $146.07 down -0.51% from the previous closing price of $146.82. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 17568322 shares were traded. EXR stock price reached its highest trading level at $148.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $145.76.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EXR, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 04 when Margolis Joseph D sold 5,000 shares for $160.07 per share. The transaction valued at 800,350 led to the insider holds 15,144 shares of the business.

Herrington Matthew T sold 650 shares of EXR for $107,738 on Mar 08. The EVP & COO now owns 6,405 shares after completing the transaction at $165.75 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, McNeal Gwyn Goodson, who serves as the EVP/Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 1,500 shares for $164.00 each. As a result, the insider received 246,000 and left with 32,290 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EXR now has a Market Capitalization of 30.85B and an Enterprise Value of 38.37B. As of this moment, Extra’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.73. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 19.34 whereas that against EBITDA is 25.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EXR has reached a high of $216.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $139.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 148.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 155.38.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EXR traded about 1.22M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EXR traded about 3.83M shares per day. A total of 134.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 132.95M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.20% stake in the company. Shares short for EXR as of Jun 29, 2023 were 12.16M with a Short Ratio of 12.16M, compared to 12.31M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.00% and a Short% of Float of 12.56%.

Dividends & Splits

EXR’s forward annual dividend rate is 4.04, up from 6.12 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.17%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.77%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.17.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.55 and a low estimate of $1.45, while EPS last year was $1.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.45, with high estimates of $1.61 and low estimates of $1.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.2 and $5.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.88. EPS for the following year is $6.43, with 7 analysts recommending between $7.01 and $5.48.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $443.17M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $462.5M to a low estimate of $408M. As of the current estimate, Extra Space Storage Inc.’s year-ago sales were $408.04M, an estimated increase of 8.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $492.86M, an increase of 14.90% over than the figure of $8.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $670M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $429M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EXR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.87B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.65B, up 12.80% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.3B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.29B and the low estimate is $1.82B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.