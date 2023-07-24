Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) expected to report EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter

In the latest session, Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX: ASXC) closed at $0.54 down -6.69% from its previous closing price of $0.58. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0387 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1246632 shares were traded. ASXC stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5870 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5210.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Asensus Surgical Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.80 and its Current Ratio is at 6.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on September 08, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $1.50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when Biffi Andrea bought 293,077 shares for $0.71 per share. The transaction valued at 207,557 led to the insider holds 492,815 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASXC now has a Market Capitalization of 129.31M and an Enterprise Value of 78.22M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 19.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.18 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASXC has reached a high of $1.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5394, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5583.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ASXC has traded an average of 738.29K shares per day and 1.38M over the past ten days. A total of 238.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 234.79M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ASXC as of Jun 29, 2023 were 11.83M with a Short Ratio of 11.83M, compared to 11.23M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.94% and a Short% of Float of 5.04%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.31 and -$0.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.32. EPS for the following year is -$0.27, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.23 and -$0.32.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.07M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.1M to a low estimate of $1.04M. As of the current estimate, Asensus Surgical Inc.’s year-ago sales were $994k, an estimated increase of 7.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.99M, a decrease of -31.40% less than the figure of $7.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.47M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASXC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.13M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.66M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.09M, up 22.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.56M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.3M and the low estimate is $14.81M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 91.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.