Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) Stock Price Fluctuations: Highs and Lows

In the latest session, Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) closed at $1.13 down -0.88% from its previous closing price of $1.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 558131 shares were traded. ATOS stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1550 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0800.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Atossa Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 37.70 and its Current Ratio is at 37.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on January 26, 2018, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ATOS now has a Market Capitalization of 143.09M and an Enterprise Value of 3.05M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATOS has reached a high of $1.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9784, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8027.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ATOS has traded an average of 933.97K shares per day and 1.13M over the past ten days. A total of 126.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 126.57M. Insiders hold about 0.04% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ATOS as of Jun 29, 2023 were 7.75M with a Short Ratio of 7.75M, compared to 7.52M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.12% and a Short% of Float of 6.12%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.25 and -$0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.25. EPS for the following year is -$0.25, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.25 and -$0.25.