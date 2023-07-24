AutoNation Inc. (AN) vs. S&P500: A Comparative Analysis

After finishing at $176.92 in the prior trading day, AutoNation Inc. (NYSE: AN) closed at $155.11, down -12.33%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$21.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2709939 shares were traded. AN stock price reached its highest trading level at $175.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $154.80.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 138.40 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.03. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.91.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on February 21, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $130 from $125 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 13 when LAMPERT EDWARD S sold 80,000 shares for $178.92 per share. The transaction valued at 14,313,424 led to the insider holds 4,887,408 shares of the business.

LAMPERT EDWARD S sold 24,980 shares of AN for $4,492,838 on Jul 12. The 10% Owner now owns 4,967,408 shares after completing the transaction at $179.86 per share. On Jul 11, another insider, LAMPERT EDWARD S, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 11,500 shares for $177.60 each. As a result, the insider received 2,042,420 and left with 4,992,388 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AN now has a Market Capitalization of 6.82B and an Enterprise Value of 13.42B. As of this moment, AutoNation’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.30, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.38. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.50 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AN has reached a high of $182.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $94.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 151.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 129.25.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 596.39K shares per day over the past 3-months and 861.06k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 47.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.35M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.80% stake in the company. Shares short for AN as of Jun 29, 2023 were 4.4M with a Short Ratio of 4.40M, compared to 5.6M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.66% and a Short% of Float of 14.71%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $5.91 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $6.48 and a low estimate of $5.34, while EPS last year was $6.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.42, with high estimates of $6.3 and low estimates of $5.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $25 and $21.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $22.62. EPS for the following year is $21.02, with 12 analysts recommending between $25.3 and $18.5.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $6.78B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.94B to a low estimate of $6.6B. As of the current estimate, AutoNation Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.87B, an estimated decrease of -1.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.63B, a decrease of -0.50% over than the figure of -$1.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.95B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.19B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $27.22B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $25.25B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $26.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $26.98B, down -2.50% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $26.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $28.45B and the low estimate is $24.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.