Avnet Inc. (AVT) Stock Price Peaks at $48.09 During Trading

The closing price of Avnet Inc. (NASDAQ: AVT) was $47.32 for the day, down -1.23% from the previous closing price of $47.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 742729 shares were traded. AVT stock price reached its highest trading level at $48.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $47.04.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AVT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.65.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on September 16, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $35 from $45 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 when GALLAGHER PHILIP R sold 32,740 shares for $41.35 per share. The transaction valued at 1,353,799 led to the insider holds 176,334 shares of the business.

LAWRENCE JAMES A sold 72,851 shares of AVT for $3,037,158 on May 11. The Director now owns 15,100 shares after completing the transaction at $41.69 per share. On Aug 18, another insider, Liguori Thomas, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 24,221 shares for $45.03 each. As a result, the insider received 1,090,623 and left with 30,066 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AVT now has a Market Capitalization of 4.33B and an Enterprise Value of 7.49B. As of this moment, Avnet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.36. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.93. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.28 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AVT has reached a high of $51.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 46.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.84.

Shares Statistics:

AVT traded an average of 569.07K shares per day over the past three months and 550.36k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 91.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.80M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.20% stake in the company. Shares short for AVT as of Jun 29, 2023 were 2.34M with a Short Ratio of 2.34M, compared to 2.41M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.56% and a Short% of Float of 4.00%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.13, AVT has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.16. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.36%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.42%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.29. The current Payout Ratio is 12.30% for AVT, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 20, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 05, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 28, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.68 and a low estimate of $1.59, while EPS last year was $2.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.39, with high estimates of $1.49 and low estimates of $1.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.68 and $7.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.65. EPS for the following year is $5.66, with 8 analysts recommending between $7.2 and $4.87.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.38B to a low estimate of $6.22B. As of the current estimate, Avnet Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.37B, an estimated decrease of -1.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.04B, a decrease of -5.00% less than the figure of -$1.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.2B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.72B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AVT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $26.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $26.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $26.26B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $24.31B, up 8.00% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $23.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $24.9B and the low estimate is $22.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -9.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.