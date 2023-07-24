Baidu Inc. (BIDU) vs. S&P500: A Comparative Analysis

After finishing at $143.03 in the prior trading day, Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) closed at $141.50, down -1.07%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1022981 shares were traded. BIDU stock price reached its highest trading level at $144.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $140.62.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BIDU by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on June 20, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $190 from $160 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BIDU now has a Market Capitalization of 50.32B and an Enterprise Value of 38.03B. As of this moment, Baidu’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.98. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.30 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BIDU has reached a high of $160.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $73.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 136.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 126.23.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.41M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.68M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 349.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 280.73M. Insiders hold about 15.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.90% stake in the company. Shares short for BIDU as of Jun 29, 2023 were 4.72M with a Short Ratio of 4.72M, compared to 5.57M on May 30, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by Baidu, Inc. different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.20, with high estimates of $136.70 and low estimates of $58.14.

EPS for the following year is $Stocks, with Stocks analysts recommending between $Stocks and $ETF.