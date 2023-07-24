BioRestorative Therapies Inc. (BRTX) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $2.85

As of close of business last night, BioRestorative Therapies Inc.’s stock clocked out at $2.85, down -5.32% from its previous closing price of $3.01. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1158143 shares were traded. BRTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.0300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.5700.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BRTX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 27.20 and its Current Ratio is at 27.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 31 when Silva Francisco bought 747 shares for $3.56 per share. The transaction valued at 2,659 led to the insider holds 159,690 shares of the business.

Broadrick Dale bought 6,000 shares of BRTX for $17,150 on Feb 22. The 10% Owner now owns 305,073 shares after completing the transaction at $2.86 per share. On Feb 01, another insider, ALSTODT LANCE, who serves as the President, CEO, COB of the company, bought 400 shares for $3.10 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,241 and bolstered with 187,321 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BRTX now has a Market Capitalization of 11.35M and an Enterprise Value of -740.08k. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 139.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.79. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -5.48 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BRTX has reached a high of $7.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.8649, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.6410.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BRTX traded 51.04K shares on average per day over the past three months and 173.09k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 3.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.90M. Insiders hold about 17.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.90% stake in the company. Shares short for BRTX as of Jun 29, 2023 were 80.63k with a Short Ratio of 0.08M, compared to 64.92k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.07% and a Short% of Float of 2.69%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.82 and a low estimate of -$1.55, while EPS last year was $1.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.03, with high estimates of -$0.84 and low estimates of -$1.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.75 and -$5.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.6. EPS for the following year is -$3.48, with 2 analysts recommending between -$2.38 and -$4.59.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BRTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $120k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $30k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $80k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $120k, down -33.30% from the average estimate.