Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $4.61 in the prior trading day, Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BDTX) closed at $4.50, down -2.39%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1755680 shares were traded. BDTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.7200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.2800.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BDTX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.40 and its Current Ratio is at 8.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 05 when Behbahani Ali bought 1,000,000 shares for $5.00 per share. The transaction valued at 5,000,000 led to the insider holds 4,448,757 shares of the business.

RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. bought 935,850 shares of BDTX for $4,679,250 on Jul 05. The Director now owns 3,213,828 shares after completing the transaction at $5.00 per share. On Jun 30, another insider, BIOTECH GROWTH N V, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 1,000,000 shares for $5.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,000,000 and bolstered with 8,117,839 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BDTX now has a Market Capitalization of 231.81M and an Enterprise Value of 155.89M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BDTX has reached a high of $6.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.0205, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2368.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.13M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.45M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 36.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.99M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.00% stake in the company. Shares short for BDTX as of Jun 29, 2023 were 5.16M with a Short Ratio of 5.16M, compared to 1.94M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.12% and a Short% of Float of 29.81%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.2 and a low estimate of -$0.64, while EPS last year was -$0.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.48, with high estimates of -$0.2 and low estimates of -$0.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.94 and -$2.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.06. EPS for the following year is -$1.86, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.75 and -$2.79.