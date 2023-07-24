Bumble Inc. (BMBL) Stocks Reach New Highs at $18.68 During Trading Session

After finishing at $18.99 in the prior trading day, Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL) closed at $18.68, down -1.63%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1787342 shares were traded. BMBL stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.55.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BMBL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 10 when Bromberg Matthew S sold 12,096 shares for $17.17 per share. The transaction valued at 207,654 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Blackstone Holdings III GP Man sold 11,750,000 shares of BMBL for $260,532,750 on Mar 08. The 10% Owner now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $22.17 per share. On Mar 08, another insider, BX Buzz ML-1 Holdco L.P., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 11,750,000 shares for $22.17 each. As a result, the insider received 260,532,750 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BMBL now has a Market Capitalization of 2.57B and an Enterprise Value of 2.82B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.01 whereas that against EBITDA is -84.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BMBL has reached a high of $39.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.79.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.60M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.71M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 131.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 128.74M. Insiders hold about 0.59% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.37% stake in the company. Shares short for BMBL as of Jun 29, 2023 were 7.87M with a Short Ratio of 7.87M, compared to 7.03M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.72% and a Short% of Float of 12.51%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 16 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.42 and $0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.24. EPS for the following year is $0.46, with 16 analysts recommending between $0.82 and $0.2.

Revenue Estimates

17 analysts predict $256.61M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $258.6M to a low estimate of $255.2M. As of the current estimate, Bumble Inc.’s year-ago sales were $220.45M, an estimated increase of 16.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $275.95M, an increase of 16.20% less than the figure of $16.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $279.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $271M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BMBL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $903.5M, up 17.70% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.3B and the low estimate is $1.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.