Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $35.86

Cedar Fair L.P. (NYSE: FUN) closed the day trading at $35.86 down -2.21% from the previous closing price of $36.67. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 811947 shares were traded. FUN stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.55.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FUN, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 56.02 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.77. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on July 07, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $41 from $50 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 10 when Hanrahan Daniel J bought 1,500 shares for $44.15 per share. The transaction valued at 66,225 led to the insider holds 31,397 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FUN now has a Market Capitalization of 1.84B and an Enterprise Value of 4.32B. As of this moment, Cedar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.40 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FUN has reached a high of $47.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.98.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FUN traded about 231.78K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FUN traded about 370.49k shares per day. A total of 51.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.46M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.70% stake in the company. Shares short for FUN as of Jun 29, 2023 were 2.83M with a Short Ratio of 2.83M, compared to 3.04M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.52% and a Short% of Float of 5.59%.

Dividends & Splits

FUN’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.20, up from 0.90 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.45%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.21%. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for FUN, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 20, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 05, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 17, 1997 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.38 and a low estimate of $0.99, while EPS last year was -$1.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.36, with high estimates of $4.84 and low estimates of $4.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.95 and $2.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.14. EPS for the following year is $4, with 8 analysts recommending between $5.1 and $3.59.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $519.25M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $533.6M to a low estimate of $488M. As of the current estimate, Cedar Fair L.P.’s year-ago sales were $509.49M, an estimated increase of 1.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $887.79M, an increase of 3.20% over than the figure of $1.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $902.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $873.2M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FUN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.76B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.86B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.82B, up 2.10% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.93B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2B and the low estimate is $1.82B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.