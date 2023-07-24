Chewy Inc. (CHWY)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $35.17 in the prior trading day, Chewy Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) closed at $35.32, up 0.43%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6334153 shares were traded. CHWY stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.63.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CHWY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 62.71. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on July 17, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $50 from $39 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 12 when Bowman Stacy sold 14,720 shares for $38.95 per share. The transaction valued at 573,344 led to the insider holds 239,555 shares of the business.

Marte Mario Jesus sold 100,000 shares of CHWY for $4,000,000 on Jun 28. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 203,023 shares after completing the transaction at $40.00 per share. On Jun 28, another insider, Bowman Stacy, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 14,720 shares for $38.76 each. As a result, the insider received 570,547 and left with 254,275 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CHWY now has a Market Capitalization of 15.10B and an Enterprise Value of 14.79B. As of this moment, Chewy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 287.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 183.96. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 11.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 53.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.46 whereas that against EBITDA is 106.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHWY has reached a high of $52.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.35.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.12M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.79M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 426.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 113.57M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CHWY as of Jun 29, 2023 were 17.9M with a Short Ratio of 17.90M, compared to 18.96M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.19% and a Short% of Float of 23.03%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by Chewy, Inc. different market analysts.

