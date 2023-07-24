CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) closed at $6.42 in the last session, down -1.23% from day before closing price of $6.50. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9182817 shares were traded. CLSK stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.16.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CLSK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on December 09, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when Vecchiarelli Gary Anthony bought 19,400 shares for $1.78 per share. The transaction valued at 34,532 led to the insider holds 147,157 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CLSK now has a Market Capitalization of 723.45M and an Enterprise Value of 730.72M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.73 whereas that against EBITDA is -22.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CLSK has reached a high of $7.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.34.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CLSK traded on average about 9.66M shares per day over the past 3-months and 13.74M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 112.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.27M. Insiders hold about 9.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CLSK as of Jun 29, 2023 were 9.96M with a Short Ratio of 9.96M, compared to 8.63M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.84% and a Short% of Float of 9.02%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has CleanSpark, Inc. analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $16.06, with high estimates of $18.27 and low estimates of $1.22.

