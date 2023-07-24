Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) Shares Decline by -7.83% to Close at $1.53

As of close of business last night, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.53, down -7.83% from its previous closing price of $1.66. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2481732 shares were traded. CCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5300.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CCO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on July 08, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $1.50 from $4 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 30 when ARES MANAGEMENT LLC bought 500,000 shares for $1.79 per share. The transaction valued at 897,350 led to the insider holds 55,829,046 shares of the business.

ARES MANAGEMENT LLC bought 500,000 shares of CCO for $897,350 on Jan 30. The 10% Owner now owns 55,829,046 shares after completing the transaction at $1.79 per share. On Jan 27, another insider, ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 525,902 shares for $1.80 each. As a result, the insider paid 944,993 and bolstered with 55,329,046 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CCO now has a Market Capitalization of 738.75M and an Enterprise Value of 7.56B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.02 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CCO has reached a high of $2.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3532, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3416.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CCO traded 2.35M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.15M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 478.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 470.72M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.99% stake in the company. Shares short for CCO as of Jun 29, 2023 were 42.51M with a Short Ratio of 42.51M, compared to 42.28M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.80% and a Short% of Float of 13.44%.

Earnings Estimates

