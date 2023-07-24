Clear Secure Inc. (YOU)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $22.57 in the prior trading day, Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE: YOU) closed at $22.60, up 0.13%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1032513 shares were traded. YOU stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.32.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of YOU by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.53. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when Durable Capital Partners LP sold 26,642 shares for $24.63 per share. The transaction valued at 656,106 led to the insider holds 11,449,946 shares of the business.

Moshkani Seyed Kasra sold 1,000 shares of YOU for $27,290 on Apr 12. The EVP, Operations now owns 21,894 shares after completing the transaction at $27.29 per share. On Mar 30, another insider, Moshkani Kasra, who serves as the EVP, Operations of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $26.03 each. As a result, the insider received 26,030 and left with 22,894 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, YOU now has a Market Capitalization of 2.06B and an Enterprise Value of 1.44B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.01 whereas that against EBITDA is -13.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YOU has reached a high of $34.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.68.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.31M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.23M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 90.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.10M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.56% stake in the company. Shares short for YOU as of Jun 29, 2023 were 16.76M with a Short Ratio of 16.76M, compared to 16.5M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.39% and a Short% of Float of 29.46%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by Clear Secure, Inc. different market analysts.

EPS for the following year is $Stocks, with Stocks analysts recommending between $Stocks and $Stocks.