Coherent Corp. (COHR) Stock Closes down -1.48% on Friday Trading

Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR) closed the day trading at $46.01 down -1.48% from the previous closing price of $46.70. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2563502 shares were traded. COHR stock price reached its highest trading level at $47.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.35.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of COHR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.22 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 64.51. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.91.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 03 when BASHAW WALTER ROBERT II sold 2,500 shares for $50.31 per share. The transaction valued at 125,775 led to the insider holds 103,343 shares of the business.

MATTERA VINCENT D JR sold 26,000 shares of COHR for $1,538,439 on Jun 20. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 587,234 shares after completing the transaction at $59.17 per share. On Jun 20, another insider, RAYMOND MARY JANE, who serves as the CFO & Treasurer of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $60.00 each. As a result, the insider received 60,000 and left with 170,856 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, COHR now has a Market Capitalization of 6.41B and an Enterprise Value of 12.78B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.64 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COHR has reached a high of $60.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.39.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, COHR traded about 3.23M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, COHR traded about 2.53M shares per day. A total of 139.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 137.25M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.20% stake in the company. Shares short for COHR as of Jun 29, 2023 were 10.13M with a Short Ratio of 10.13M, compared to 7.15M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.27% and a Short% of Float of 8.46%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.41 and a low estimate of $0.34, while EPS last year was $0.98. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.47, with high estimates of $0.58 and low estimates of $0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.98 and $2.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.96. EPS for the following year is $2.47, with 17 analysts recommending between $3.43 and $1.99.

Revenue Estimates

16 analysts predict $1.15B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.18B to a low estimate of $1.12B. As of the current estimate, Coherent Corp.’s year-ago sales were $886.96M, an estimated increase of 29.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.17B, a decrease of -13.40% less than the figure of $29.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.2B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.13B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COHR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.32B, up 53.90% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.24B and the low estimate is $4.56B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.