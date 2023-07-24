Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) Stock Price Peaks at $7.43 During Trading

The closing price of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE: BVN) was $7.38 for the day, up 0.54% from the previous closing price of $7.34. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2016261 shares were traded. BVN stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.22.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BVN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on March 24, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $11.10 from $7 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BVN now has a Market Capitalization of 1.87B and an Enterprise Value of 2.32B. As of this moment, Compania’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.64, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.83. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.99 whereas that against EBITDA is 26.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BVN has reached a high of $8.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.59.

Shares Statistics:

BVN traded an average of 1.61M shares per day over the past three months and 2.1M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 253.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 248.91M. Insiders hold about 37.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.30% stake in the company. Shares short for BVN as of Jun 29, 2023 were 6.67M with a Short Ratio of 6.67M, compared to 7.96M on May 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.07, BVN has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.15. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.99%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.90%. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for BVN, which recently paid a dividend on May 10, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 20, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 22, 2008 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.25 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was -$0.89. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.24 and $0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.68. EPS for the following year is $1.08, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.67 and $0.51.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $185.5M to a low estimate of $185.5M. As of the current estimate, Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s year-ago sales were $232.92M, an estimated decrease of -20.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BVN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $825M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $684.78M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $768.19M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $824.8M, down -6.90% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.24B and the low estimate is $873.09M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 37.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.