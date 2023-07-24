Comparison of current and last year’s EPS for AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS)

The closing price of AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS) was $3.97 for the day, down -1.00% from the previous closing price of $4.01. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3857546 shares were traded. ASTS stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.0885 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.7900.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ASTS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on October 28, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 02 when Cisneros Adriana bought 36,364 shares for $5.50 per share. The transaction valued at 200,002 led to the insider holds 39,764 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASTS now has a Market Capitalization of 354.94M and an Enterprise Value of 187.65M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 76.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 16.42 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASTS has reached a high of $14.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.2242, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.5569.

Shares Statistics:

ASTS traded an average of 2.43M shares per day over the past three months and 2.37M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 71.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.81M. Insiders hold about 3.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ASTS as of Jun 29, 2023 were 18.39M with a Short Ratio of 18.39M, compared to 17.01M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20.57% and a Short% of Float of 21.66%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.21 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.84 and -$0.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.84. EPS for the following year is -$0.83, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.83 and -$0.83.